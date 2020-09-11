Kerala police utilize abandoned vehicles to grow vegetables…

Thrissur: Thrissur district’s Cheruthuruthy police started growing organic vegetables in some of the abandoned, rusted vehicles in and around the compound of a police station. Rangaraj, a civil police officer who is also a farmer, takes care of the cultivation along with officers Simpson, Sudhakaran, Baby, Ranjit, Raghu and Anil.

“We had a few mini lorries that we had caught for sand and soil smuggling. Three months ago, we decided to cultivate vegetables in them. It was a successful attempt – we got our first harvest last week. We gave the vegetables to our police canteen,” Simpson PT said..

Since the cultivation was successful, the police officers plan to extend it to other vehicles too. In the first phase, they planted ladies finger, spinach and long beans. Now they plan to try growing other vegetables too. There are many other stations that do not have a clue as to what to do with the confiscated vehicles rusting in their compounds.

“If a vehicle is seized for some illegal activity, its owners will never want to claim it, usually only the driver would be caught. In the case of accident vehicles, many times they are not taken back by owners even after a court order because they might have lost their loved ones in the accident and don’t want to think about it. In other cases, it might take a few years to get a verdict and by then the vehicle would have rusted and become useless, so nobody wants to take it back. SHOs are responsible for auctioning the vehicles, but we need a lot of legal clearances to do that. It’s not easy, so these vehicles remain here for years. There are many stations in the state that have turned into a junkyard,” the officer said.