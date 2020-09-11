Massive fire breaks out at Medical College

A massive fire has broke out a Medical College. Times Now News has reported this. A fire has been broke out at at an emergency ward of North Bengal medical college. As per reports, all patients have been evacuated. There are no reports of injuries.

North Bengal Medical College and Hospital is located in Siliguri, West Bengal, India. It is the largest and also the sole healthcare facility in the North Bengal region of West Bengal .