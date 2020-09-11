New Guinness World Record set by UK woman for eating most doughnuts….

A UK woman has set a new world record by eating 10 jam doughnuts in less than 3 minutes.

Leah Shutkever, a resident of Birmingham, achieved this record in middle of the pandemic. The most unusual part of it has been that she had all the 10 doughnuts without licking her lips for once. The video has been recently released on YouTube and it went massively viral, garnering over 82,000 views. The exact time in which Leah completed her eating was around 2.53 minutes.

Watch the video:

The previous record of eating the most number of jam doughnuts was held by Jesse Freeman from Sydney Australia, who had a total of 6 doughnuts in 1 minute without licking her lips.