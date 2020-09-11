New traffic law announced in UAE

A new traffic law has been enforced in UAE. The Abu Dhabi police has announced this. The new traffic law came to effect in the emirate from Wednesday.

As per the new law, a fine of Dh50,000 will be imposed and the vehicle will be impounded for colliding with a police vehicle. illegal road racing, and driving without a valid plate number .

Vehicles could also be seized for offences like allowing children below 10 to sit in front; causing an accident because of overspending, swerving and tailgating; and failing to give priority to pedestrians. Fines were set at Dh5,000 for these violations.

Racking up more than Dh7,000 in traffic fines is another cause of impoundment, under the new traffic law. Reckless driving and beating the red light are other violations that could get vehicles impounded. Both carry a fine of Dh50,000.

Auctions shall be held for impounded vehicles that would remain unclaimed after three months. If the value of the vehicle is less than the fines due, the remaining balance will be added to the offender’s traffic file and the violation will not be cancelled.