Shocking!!! A clash for land dispute broke between 2 groups killed 3 family members!!!

Raipur: Over a land dispute, a couple and their son were allegedly murdered by their relatives in Chhattisgarh’s. The police have arrested three persons in connection with the case. A 45-year-old Santu Sahub, his 42-year-old wife Nirmala, and their 24-year-old son Khuban were identified as the victims. The incident took place at Ranbod village in Navgarh police station area.

The incident happened after one of the accused Keju got into an argument with his cousin Santu. According to the reports, Keju was allegedly cutting a tree for bordering his field which led to a heated argument between the two groups. Santu raised an objection stating that he was trying to encroach upon his land.

Keju’s family reached the spot and axed Santu, attacked his wife is two sons who were present there. The three victims died on the spot and Santu’s younger son Komal escaped with minor injuries. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the injured man was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. In connection with the case, the police have arrested three persons including Keju. A police official told a media person that the exact number of people involved in the case is yet to be ascertained.