‘This government is driven by anti-Hindu mindset”: BJP President JP Nadda

BJP national president, JP Nadda has came down heavily against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. He accused that the Mamata Banerjee government has a anti-Hindu mindset.

“When the entire country was watching the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level. In sharp contrast, lockdown was withdrawn due to Bakrid on July 31. This shows that the state government’s policies are driven by an anti-Hindu mindset and appeasement politics,” Nadda said.

“This government does not work in the interest of the people. It is indulging in nothing but pure politics,” Nadda accused.

He asked the party workers to work to win the next election. “We have to continue this winning streak and come to power in West Bengal in the 2021 assembly elections with 50 per cent vote share. This is how we have to proceed and throw out the TMC. Mamata Banerjee knows the ground beneath her feet has shifted. She knows people are ready to welcome the Lotus in West Bengal.,” Nadda said.