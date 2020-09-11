DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Union Minister admitted in hospital

Sep 11, 2020, 10:16 am IST

Union Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan has been admitted in a hospital. Paswan was admitted in the hospital as he was felling unwell. This was informed by Paswan through his social media handle.

“I visited a hospital after Chirag insisted that I should. I am now getting treatment and happy that Chirag is by my side at this moment,” Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted.

