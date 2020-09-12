By 2 weeks, 80 resignations at Jumbo COVID facility…Know why!!!

PUNE: Within two weeks of its inauguration, the Jumbo COVID facility at College of Engineering Pune (COEP) is facing tremendous problems in managing the treatment of patients as almost 80 medical staff including almost 40 doctors and 40 nurses have resigned.

It’s nearly six months since the doctors, paramedical staff, and other health workers are rendering their services without caring for their lives since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many doctors and medical staff have laid down their lives while treating COVID-19 patients. The latest study suggests that the frontline workers are not happy with the measures taken for them by the government. The resignations suggest the frustration and disappointment of the COVID warriors as they did not get their due despite hard work.

Facing this extreme pressure, the agency has also expressed its inability to manage the hospital. The agency has stated that the staff was living in constant fear of their lives. However, the civic body claimed that the agency was showing unprofessional behaviour and was incapable of fulfilling their promises.The Director of the agency said that “We had appointed adequate staff and were in the process of recruiting more. But problems arose when political leaders started gate-crashing the jumbo facility and started abusing and threatening our medical staff. One by one, they started resigning. Some resigned a day after joining, some refused to join. Nobody wanted to work under intense political pressure.”

Pune has become a hotspot of COVID cases in the country with nearly 5,000 cases per day. The Jumbo facility was built after a lack of beds at the hospitals. Currently, there are 350 operational beds out of the proposed 800 beds. The medical staff resigned claiming they had faced pressure and threats and abusive behaviour from political workers. With all the mess facing this facility, the Pune Municipal Corporation has assured a fresh appointment of 190 medical staff.