Liquor sales through bars & BevQ ; Govt launches new rules!!!

Thrissur: The government has imposed restrictions on the sale of liquor from bars in the state before allowing alcohol consumption inside bars.

Those who do not have a token will no longer receive alcohol from bars. Alcohol will be sold in proportion to the token you receive through the app.The Beverages Corporation replied that it was enough. Bars are only commensurate with the tokens provided through the BevQ app. The circular says that it is sufficient to give alcohol through the outlets.