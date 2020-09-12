Woman broke her own record by surfing the largest wave ever….

Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira has broken her own Guinness World Records for the largest wave surfed unlimited (female). It bests her previous record by five and a half feet, with a confirmed measurement of 73.5 foot .

Maya rode the wave on February 11, 2020 at the inaugural WSL Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge event in Praia do Norte, Portugal – the same waters as her previous record achievement set back in 2018. “The wave was pretty special although it was terrifying as well!”

“To set the world record has been a dream of mine for many years,” Maya told back in 2018 upon setting the record for the first time. “To get a second one is a little bit crazy – I’ve got to wrap my head around it. I still love the sport so much even after so many hard times and serious injuries and trauma.” Her professional surfing career began aged 17 in 2004 and she won an ESPY in 2009 for Best Female Action Sports Athlete.

Watch her record breaking video: