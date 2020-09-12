World’s longest river from space at night ; NASA shares Pics !!!

NASA have once again amazed people around the world by capturing spectacular images of Earth’s longest river from space.The photos were shared on Twitter by NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Cassidy is popular on the micro-blogging site for keeping netizens engaged with pictures of the earth and other celestial objects.

His latest post shows The Nile sparking under the night sky as it flows in north-east Africa. At first glance, it actually looks like fireworks.“Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night,” Cassidy captioned the photos.The tweet by Cassidy has garnered more than 6,000 likes and hundreds of reactions for his followers.

Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night. #NileRiver #Egypt #Cairo pic.twitter.com/CWpiR8EnBn — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) September 8, 2020

The Nile, which is a north-flowing river in northeastern Africa, is 6,600 km long and its drainage basin covers eleven countries. It has two major tributaries – the White Nile and the Blue Nile.