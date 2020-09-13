“2500 years” Old Human Coffins Discovered in Egyptian desert ; Read More Facts here !!!

Memphis ; 13 ancient coffins, all made of wood and completely intact, have been uncovered in the necropolis of Saqqara, a large desert burial ground in what was once the city of Memphis. The concealment is special because the sarcophagi have remained intact for millennia, according to a report by Science Alert. Found in a shaft 11 metres below ground and stacked together, some of the colours painted on the coffins are still visible. It’s believed the coffins have remained this way since their initial burial, their contents sealed off from the world.

It is not yet known who was buried in the coffins, but excavation work at the site is expected to eventually provide more information on the names and identities of those within.According to a government minister, three sealed niches were also found within the burial shaft, which may hold more coffins.

An indescribable feeling when you witness a new archeological discovery.

Stay tuned for the announcement of a new discovery in Saqqara

Thank you to my colleagues in the ministry pic.twitter.com/RpgK6TmREo — Khaled El-Enany (@KhaledElEnany6) September 6, 2020

Because many ancient tombs have been looted over the millennia, the chances of finding an undisturbed, sealed cache with grave goods intact is low. What is found with the deceased and how the items were arranged will add to understanding of ancient Egyptian customs. The site of Saqqara, where for 3,000 years Egyptians buried their dead, has long been of high archaeological interest. The tombs of high-ranking nobility have been found there, along with grave goods, mummified animals, and other antiquities. Recent excavations have also uncovered more simple burials, revealing much about the middle and working classes of long ago.