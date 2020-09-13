A couple cheated of Rs 10,000 on a ‘Birthday Gift’ for son….

Bengaluru: A couple ended up losing Rs 10,001 to a fraud while trying to purchase a birthday gift for their only son. As dog lovers, Abhinandan Shenoy and his wife Sushma Shenoy decided to gift a male Beagle puppy to their son on his birthday, thinking that it would be the “best gift” for him.

The couple relied on social media platforms to look for dog dealers. They found a Facebook group named ‘Banglore Purchase and Sale of Dog’. Abhinandan wrote in the group that they needed a Beagle puppy under Rs 20,000.

Sushma received a call from a Kannada-speaking man who introduced himself as Thimmanna. They easily trusted Thimmanna as they are also Kannadigas. He told them that he had a 53-day-old Beagle puppy and would give it for Rs 22,000. The man also sent images and videos of the puppy to them. The couple agreed to buy the puppy as their son liked it. Thimmanna asked the couple to transfer half of the money before the delivery of the puppy to their residence in the city’s Kadugodi locality. He shared details of a bank account, following which the couple transferred Rs 10,001 to it. After that there was no response from Thimmanna.

The couple dialled Thimmanna’s mobile number several times but no response. They also messaged him on WhatsApp and on his social media accounts but got no response from him. He answered their call when they dialed his number from another number. The couple told him that they would file a complaint against him. But he refused to return the money. Abhinandan went to the Whitefield CEN Police Station and filed a complaint against the cheats.