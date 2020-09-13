Ahmedabad’s medical body advised CM to ban Navratri festivals!!!

Gandhinagar:- The Ahmedabad wing of the Indian Medical Association and Ahmedabad Medical Association has written to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, asking him to prohibit social gatherings during the upcoming Navratri festival, amidst of the Coronavirus spread.

“It has come to our notice that there will be Navratri celebrations in the state. We doctors have been working day and night, without any rest to fight this pandemic and to treat the patients as frontline warriors. It would be catastrophic if such social gatherings are allowed. Despite rules and regulations being issued by the authorities, people hardly follow them,” content of the letter.

In the past, the government has banned social gatherings during festivals like Rathyatra, Eid, Muharram, Ganesh Utsav, Janmashtami and others, which has helped curb the outbreak’s spread. The state government till yet has not taken any clear stand on it. But it said they will make a decision within a couple of days.