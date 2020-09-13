‘Bole Chudiyan’ recreation by Indonesian fans… Watch the viral video..

A video of a group of Bollywood fans from Indonesia recreating a hit song from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is taking the internet by storm, and you will love it too.

The video was shared by Vina Fan, who is an Indonesian dancer, YouTuber and a huge Bollywood fan. Vina Fan and her group recreated the hit song Bole Chudiyan from the Karan Johar film in their new video. Vina played the character of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the video and members of her group played the other stars. Their remake version saw each character recreating shot-by-shot scenes from the original video. They even wore similar clothes, donned matching hairstyles and even emoted the exact expressions of all the characters in the music video.

Since being shared online, the video has managed to garner over 1.4 million views on YouTube. It has been widely shared on other social media platforms as well, with people tagging Karan Johar and the film’s stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan to watch it.

The video has more than 111k likes and 22k comments on it. This is not the first time that Vina Fan has recreated a Bollywood song. In the past, she also made dance covers of songs like Kamli, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and many more.