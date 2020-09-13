Breaking News ; India Army re-occupies Kailash-Mansarovar region ,Video Surfaces Revealed !!!

Tibet ; “Indian soldiers pushing back the Chinese soldiers, to where they came from”. Kailash Manasarovar is a Sacred Mountain Situated in Tibet. Earlier, China occupied a large part of Kailash Mansarovar which is Indian territory. Now, this is India’s response to the occupance proposed by China on August 29. Kailash Mansarovar holds immense importance for Hindu devotees.

Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar situated in Tibet were under the control of Chinese regime.For Hindus, it’s known as Abode of Lord Shiva and is a revered place for Indians. It is mentioned in almost every sacred hindu scripture.Technically India did not lose Manasarovar to China because it was not a part of India but having said that India had unfettered access to the holy mountain for close to 2000 years. It was like a “no man land” though located in Tibet. It is the holiest Hindu place of worship and abode of Lord Shiva. In 1947 after departure of British, India could have very easily incorporated Mansarovar which is close to the Indian border into the Indian Union.

Even if Kailash Mansarovar was not under Indian control in the last 500 years, there are evidences that in fact Nepal had a brief control of it before losing it to Chinese during Sino-Nepal war of 1792.