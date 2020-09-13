Fake call centre:- 6 arrested in Mumbai… Read more!!!

Mumbai: Six persons have been arrested by the Special Team of Detection Crime Branch in Mumbai. Many smartphones, laptops along with illegally procured database have so far been seized. They have been found with unaccounted cash of approximately 5 lakhs on his person along with a small quantity of Ganja (narcotics substance) and cigarettes filled with ganja.

A suspected stolen Yamaha two-wheeler was also found. An offense has been registered at Bangurnagar Police Station CR under relevant sections of the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, and the NDPS Act. Using information obtained from data brokers and other sources, these racketeers targeted people in the US and Canada who were threatened with arrest, imprisonment, fines, or deportation if they did not pay the alleged money owed to the government, police said.

A total of six persons, arrested during the operation which lasted till early hours. These persons were found operating illegal call centers through an illegally obtained database. They were also found selling, trafficking narcotic substances such as Tramadol, and also unprescribed medicines such as Sildenafil.