Shocking!!! Andhra man slammed his wife’s head using a dumbbell !!! Read more…

Andhra Pradesh:- A man in Andhra Pradesh had allegedly been harassing his wife and daughters for the past few months now, has been arrested after his daughters recorded a video of him slamming a dumbbell into his wife’s head. The man was working as a driver in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (RTC), has been accused of harassing his wife and two daughters for a long time.

The daughters stated that he would get drunk every day and misbehave with them as well as their mother, his harassment included sexual advances. The wife of the man, who was seriously injured, was treated at a hospital after the attack and since then has been discharged, currently staying at home. The man’s daughters have registered multiple complaints but the local police did not take their complaints seriously. The daughter further alleged that he would sexually abuse their mother and deliberately watch pornography in front of the kids. He allegedly also passed lewd comments when his daughters’ friends came to their house.

K Sudha, an advocate and the General Secretary of Human Rights Forum (HRF), says that the police should follow due course when victims reach out. She said, “If they had acted when they complained, they would have prevented such a grave incident.” She further added that the underlying reason for such inaction is due to the “lack of trust in the women victims, which is patriarchal conditioning.”