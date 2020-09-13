Terrible!!! Hospital refuses to admit a COVID-19 positive patient….

Noida: A teacher from Noida was refused admission in a hospital. The teacher was rushed to a hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus. The woman had been diagnosed with typhoid too.

The Anganwadi teacher started having fever, following which, she went to the Felix Hospital for a medical checkup. The hospital asked the woman to get a COVID-19 test and said that admission would only be given to her if she got the test done. When the woman reached the COVID hospital in Sector 39, a doctor refused treatment to her and said that he had received “instructions from seniors”. The woman said that she had been suffering from fever for around 3-4 days and was being treated at a local clinic.

The woman was then referred to the GIMS hospital where she got herself tested and found that she was positive. The woman was then provided with an ambulance to go to a hospital of her choice. The woman went to the COVID hospital in Sector 39 where the staff started taking down her details for the admission. However, sometime later, the woman was told that she could not be admitted to the facility.

The woman said, “When they insisted that I leave the hospital, I sat near the gate of the hospital and asked them to call the police and drive me away if they could.” After being subjected to ill treatment by the hospital, the woman approached a local journalist who contacted the CMO about the incident. CMO said that he was informed about the teacher’s plight around midnight and after the intervention, the woman was admitted to the hospital at around 1.30 am.