Turkish capital hit by sandstorm!!! See visuals here!!!!

Ankara:- A massive sandstorm hit Ankara on Saturday, the Turkish capital, six people were injured after strong winds. Six citizens were lightly wounded by objects in the air after strong winds in Polatli and surrounding districts according to initial information. Regional meteorological authorities said the haboob was probably caused by lack of rain in the area. It later issued a warning of strong winds and sandstorms for the neighboring province, Kirikkale, in central Turkey.

Twitter users posted videos and pictures of the event.