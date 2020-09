3 staff at the Raj Bhavan has tested positive for Covid-19. The staff at Meghalaya Raj Bhavan including the secretary to Governor Satya Pal Malik was tested positive for Covid-19. Governor Malik, however tested negative for Covid-119.

Besides the Secretary to the Governor, other senior officials include the Deputy Secretary, House Controller, Superintendent, Accountant, Hindi Stenographer and the attendant to Lady Governor were tested Covid-19 positive.