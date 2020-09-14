Big B to be Alexa’s first Indian celebrity voice…Know more!!!

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be on Alexa. For the first time will be getting a celebrity voice experience. Amazon has announced a partnership with the 77-year-old Bollywood star that will bring his voice to Amazon’s digital assistant, making him the first Indian celebrity voice on Alexa.

The Bachchan Alexa will offer jokes, weather, advice, shayaris (Urdu poetry), motivational quotes, and more. It’s set to launch in 2021 as a paid experience, but Amazon says you can get a taste of what it sounds like by saying this into any Alexa-enabled device: “Alexa, say hello to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.”

“Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new form, be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers”, Big B said

Bachchan is the first Indian celebrity to give his voice to Alexa, but Samuel L. Jackson, was revealed as the first ever Alexa celebrity voice in September last year. Amazon’s announcement suggests the Bachchan Alexa skill will be limited to India, and the initial demo suggests he will speak in Hindi. It’s unclear if Bachchan will also speak in English.

Alexa is available on the Echo, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Edition, the free Alexa app as well as the Amazon shopping app (Android only). In addition, several third-party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs also come with built-in Alexa.