Breaking News: On the first day of parliament’s monsoon session 24 MP’s tested positive for COVID-19…

New Delhi: 24 members of the Lok Sabha tested positive for the Covid-19 on the first day of Parliament’s monsoon session today.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh were among the 24 who have contracted the viral disease. On the first day of the session, nearly 200 members were present in the Lok Sabha chamber and a little over 30 were seated in the visitors’ gallery located above the main chamber. Plastic shields were installed in front of the members’ benches in order to ensure distance.

A giant TV screen in the Lok Sabha chamber showed very few members occupying seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber, the other venue where the lower house MPs have been accommodated keeping in mind physical distancing norms. Benches that usually accommodate six members had a numbered seating plan for only three.