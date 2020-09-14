BSF gunned down Pakistani drug peddlers

The Border Security Force (BSF) has neutralised two Pakistani drug peddlers in the Anupgarh sector in Rajasthan .

The Pakistanis were attempting to trespass the international border and smuggle in eight kilograms of heroin that was later recovered from them. Along with that, a couple of pistols and night-vision binoculars have been recovered from them.

One of the two people identified is named Shahbaz Ali and a Pakistani national identity card was found along with him.

Pakistani Rangers refused to accept back the bodies of the drug peddlers. The soldiers from the BSF performed their last rites and buried the bodies of the Pakistani nationals.