‘Coronavirus is man-made’: Shocking revelation by Chinese virologist

A Chinese virologist has made shocking revelation that the coronavirus mas made in a lab in China. Li-Meng Yan, has said this in an interview. She said that Coronavirus is lab-manufactured virus and she has proof to back it up.

Yan, who had fled Hong Kong fearing retribution from Chinese authorities said that she would soon publish evidence that would prove that the virus was synthetic and which could be verified by even non-scientists.

On being asked from where did she think the coronavirus emanated, virologist Yan replied, “It came from the lab in Wuhan”.

“I will use this evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it. Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself,” she said .

“I reason I came to the United States because I am carrying COVID’s message of truth. If I had been revealed this from China, I would have disappeared and killed”, she said.