Delightful!!! Yoshihide Suga, son of a farmer, expected to be Japan’s next PM!!!

Japan:- Yoshihide Suga’s steady rise to the top sets him apart from the political elite that has long dominated Japanese politics. His political journey began when he worked on a parliamentary election campaign soon after graduating from Tokyo’s Hosei University. He later worked as a secretary to a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker, before embarking on his own political career. He was elected to the Yokohama City Council in 1987, and in 1996 he was elected to Japan’s Diet for the first time.

Mr. Suga plans to expand testing and procure adequate vaccines by the first half of 2021. He also seeks to revitalize regional economies by raising the minimum wage, promoting agricultural reforms, and boosting tourism. In terms of foreign policy, he is prioritizing the longstanding US-Japan alliance and envisions a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, and he also aims to maintain stable relations with China. Mr. Suga aims to continue efforts to resolve the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, including seeking a meeting with Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un without preconditions.