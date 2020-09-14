Emirates Airlines makes important announcement

The UAE based airline company, Emirates Airlines has made an important announcement. The airline has introduced an offer for international students.

As per the new offer, the , student travellers can enjoy special discounts off Economy and Business class fares, additional baggage on top of Emirates’ generous standard allowance, and a free date change of their booking up until seven days before travel.

In addition, their family and companions can also enjoy this unique offer, as long as they are accompanied by the student on one of the trip sectors.