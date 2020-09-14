Fraudsters!!! Cybercrooks cheated Rs. 17 lakh from a debt-ridden couple!!!!

Vijayawada: A debt-ridden couple from Andhra Pradesh that wanted to sell their kidney to resolve their debts becomes the victim of the online scamsters and lost Rs 17 lakh. The fraud takes advantage of the couple’s financial crisis. N. Bhargavi and M. Satyanryana are residents of Yanamalakuduru. They used to run a medical shop in Patamata in partnership with other people. The couple having disputes with their partners after they incurred losses in their business.

To resolve their financial crisis, the two decided to sell Bhargavi’s kidney. The couple then started searching for buyers on the internet. The online fraudsters offered to pay Rs 2 crore or one kidney. The couple agreed to the deal. They allegedly asked the couple to pay the processing fee of the transaction and claimed that it would be refunded after the deal is done. The couple took a bank loan to pay the money to Chopra. After that, the accuser makes different excuses to refund the money. The couple then grew suspicious of the accused and approached the cops. The police registered a case and launched an investigation to nab the accused.