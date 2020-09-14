International passenger flight services will resume soon

The suspension on the international passenger flights may be removed soon. The Saudi Arabian government will soon remove the ban on international passenger flights.

Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension on international flights from September 15.

The kingdom will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport for Saudi citizens “after January 1” next year, the Interior ministry informed , without specifying an exact date.

Gulf citizens and non-Saudis with valid residency permits or visas will be allowed to enter the kingdom from September 15 as long as they are not infected Covid-19.

Other “exceptional categories”, including government and military employees, foreign embassy workers and people requiring medical treatment, will also be allowed from September 15.