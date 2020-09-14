“Nation Alert” ; China spying on Indian citizens including President & PM Modi !!!

New Delhi ; A major revelation has found that China has planned an intelligence spying conspiracy against India over the tensions at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. A Shenzhen-based company named Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co. Limited has been assigned with monitoring over 10,000 prominent citizens including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. China has also spied on Zee News’ Editor in Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. Notably, Zee News started a ‘Made in India’ campaign against Chinese goods and consistently reported against China’s incursion on LAC.

The list includes President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and their families, Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot and Amarinder Singh to Uddhav Thackeray, Naveen Patnaik and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Singh Rawat and at least 15 former Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde, the report said.

It has also been determined that the Chinese firm is monitoring bureaucrats in key positions, judges, scientists and academicians, journalists, actors and sportspersons, religious figures and activists. The company is also keeping an eye on many people accused of financial crime, corruption, terrorism, and smuggling of narcotics, gold, arms or wildlife.The development comes at a time when New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the violations by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.