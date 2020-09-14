Onion exports banned by Govt, with immediate effect from today…

New Delhi: The government banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking the price of the commodity in the domestic market. The ban includes Bangalore rose onions and Krishnapuram onions.

These varieties of onion were free for export till now. “Rates have increased and there is shortage of onion in the domestic market. While this shortage is seasonal, a huge amount of exports were done in the last few months during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said an official. India exported $198 million of onions in the April-June period of FY21 and $440 million in the entire 2019-20.

India had last year banned the exports of the key kitchen staple in the wake of its rising prices in the country and set the minimum export price of onion at $850 a tonne to curb its shipments and help bring down increasing prices in the domestic market due to floods in parts of major growing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The MEP was lifted in March this year and onions were made free for export.