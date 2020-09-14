Police seized liquor worth 18.85 lakh from COVID medicine cartons!!! Read more

Ahmedabad:-Officials of the local crime branch of Ahmedabad rural seized a closed-container truck packed with Indian-Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 18.85 lakh hidden in cardboard cartons meant for Covid-19 medicines. The driver of the truck was detained. A team of LCB officials on patrolling duty received a tip-off that a closed container with Uttar Pradesh registration number plate would pass via Sanand by-pass road with a huge consignment of IMFL. The container approached the place where they had stationed themselves. The officials immediately swung into action and directed the truck to stop.

They found several cardboard boxes inside it. The label on a few of them read ‘Chemist Bio Security Package Covid-19’, while others had labels of bacteria cleaners. On detailed inspection, they found a total of 4,104 bottles of IMFL and 1,776 beer cans, cumulatively worth approximately Rs 18.85 lakh, inside the cardboard boxes. The driver was identified as Satyanarayan Dhanak (40), a resident of Malwa Colony in Chandigarh. Further investigation is underway.