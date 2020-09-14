Serial mobile thief arrested in Mumbai!!! Read more…

Mumbai:- The crime branch officers have arrested a robber who returned to Mumbai in anticipation of lockdown ends. The 32-year-old mobile robber who eluded from arrest since the past three years was arrested from Titwala. The accused Naimuddin Mehmood Alam has many mobile robbery and pick-pocketing cases registered against him across the Harbour and Central railway lines.

The crime branch had received a tip-off that Alam who had fled to his village after a lockdown was announced by the State government, had returned to Mumbai. When the railway services were stopped owing to the pandemic, several robbers and criminals had fled the city. They had got Alam’s address in March, however, when they reached his house in Kalyan, they learnt that Alam who is a native in Uttar Pradesh had left Mumbai as he was unable to continue robbing commuters. The police keep an eye on robbers who were wanted and had left the city.