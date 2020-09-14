Shocking!!! Woman slips to death while taking selfi, in US….

UNITED STATES: A 27-year-old Indian woman died after she accidentally slipped and fell down at a waterfall, while taking a selfie.

As per reports, the incident took place when Polavarapu Kamala had gone to Bald River waterfalls in Tennessee with her fiance. The Monroe County Sheriff said that they received a call around 4.30 pm about the two of them slipping and falling down. The man was rescued by bystanders, Kamala could not be immediately found. She was found later under a log as she had been swept away by the water current. CPR was carried out until medical team arrived at the scene.

Kamala was from Krishna district and is said to have gone to the US a few years ago to pursue her higher education, following which she got a job and began working in Ohio. A neighbour said that the parents had two children, of which Kamala was one. Her elder sister is married and lives in Chennai.

The Bald River Falls is around 90-feet high and one of the most prominent waterfalls in the region.