“#SorryRakul #SorrySara,” Samantha Akkineni apologized…..Read more!!!

Samantha Akkineni has apologized to actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, who had been in over suspicion of taking drugs. While being interrogated in drug cases related to actor Sushant’s death Rhea Chakraborty had named Sara, Rakul, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and former manager Rohini Iyer, and the actor’s ‘Dil Bechara’ director Mukesh Chhabra.

Rhea revealed as many as 15 names who consume drugs, also adding that 80 percent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. Reports also stated that the Narcotics Control Bureau will summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars soon. The NCB reportedly said that no names have been finalized. On Bollywood celebrities being summoned, it said that the list prepared was for peddlers and smugglers. Sharing an image of the news, Samantha wrote, “#SorryRakul #SorrySara,” and even tagged Rakul Preet Singh on the Instagram story.