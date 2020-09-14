‘What a job you’ve done’ in COVID-19 testing’:- Modi asked Trump!!! Read more…

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has claimed that PM Narendra Modi praised him for doing a great job in coronavirus testing. Trump is currently making a swing of some of the key states in the West Coast and has been spending a considerable amount of time in Nevada. The president said that Modi’s comment on testing being done by the US needs to be explained to the media, which is after him over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By far, we’ve tested more people than India, than many, many big countries put together. India is second (in coronavirus testing after the US). We’re 44 million tests ahead of India. They have 1.5 billion people. And Prime Minister Modi calls me and says, what a job you’ve done with testing,” Trump stated in an interview.

Trump said that it was the most pathetic recovery, since the depression. No state was hit harder by Biden’s failure than Nevada. This is not the guy you want, he said. Trump said that he has spent the last four years bringing jobs back to America, securing borders, rebuilding the military, and standing up to China, like never before.