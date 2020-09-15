“Congress in protest”; BJP leader’s daughter gets seat in Rahul Gandhi’s quota !!!

Kalpetta : Congress Party workers were left disturbed after party leader, Rahul Gandhi handed his MP Quota reserve to enable a BJP leader’s daughter get her Kendriya Vidyalaya admission.

The quota seat for class I in Kendra Vidyalaya, Kalpetta, was handed down to daughter of TM Subeesh – the present BJP constituency president T Manu. As per the reports, the move follows a recommendation put up by KPCC member cum INTUC leader against the BJP leader’s request. The cross benefit is presumed to be part of double-dealing with view to fast approaching Panchayat polls.

There a total of 10 seats against MP quota in Kalpetta, most of which have been allocated to children from influential families. And, despite the constituency being an overwhelming Muslim League stronghold, only two MP quota seats were allocated to children from the minority community there. Apparently, Congress workers allege sale of quota seats by middlemen for bribes ranging from Rs 10,000 upward.