Fake currency:- 3 arrested in Mumbai!!!!

Mumbai: – To prevent the flow of fake currency in the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done decisive move of demonetization, however, it seems the nation continues to grapple with fake notes. The police arrested three persons with fake currency worth Rs 70 lakh in Mumbai The police recovered the printing machine used by the accused to issue fake currency in Rs 500 and 2,000 notes. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kamble, Jatin Solanki, and Sachin Bansi. Jatin is the mastermind, while Sachin operated the plan to print fake currency. The notes were printed at the residence of Jatin in Nalasopara.

When asked what motivated them to do the crime, senior police inspector Mahesh Desai said that the main accused Jatin was under debts. All three accused are friends, while Sachin is a computer technology expert. They were followed by the police and once the information was confirmed the accused were nabbed. Fake notes were made using a scanner, printer, and computer software