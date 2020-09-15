“Nation Alert” ; “Pakistani terrorist” plan to launch attack on ‘Ram Temple in Ayodhya’ !!!

New Delhi; The most wanted pakistani terrorist, Maulana Masood Azhar, was planning a plot against the Ram temple in Ayodhya, when the world was striving hard to contain the coronavirus menace.

An exclusive information and evidence gathered against terrorists, Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar, who were busy with their terror network in Pakistan. Rather, these units were busier in conspiring to shake Delhi and Mumbai. From January to August this year, terrorists released several anti-India videos and statements, besides holding their meetings in big cities of Pakistan during the lockdown. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan maybe unaware about these developments, but it is difficult to believe that the Pakistan Army did not know anything about these activities.

There are about 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan, of which 16 have been declared as international terrorists by the United Nations. These terrorists belong to terror organizations like Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Jaish-e-Mohammad and both these organizations are banned worldwide, but their activities still continue in Pakistan.

Pakistan-based terrorists are constantly trying to target the Ram temple since Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Ram temple in Ayodhya on 5th August 2020 and it was believed that it would mark a new beginning in India.Maulana Masood Azhar stated that he wants to offer prayers in Babri Masjid while issuing threats that the construction of the Ram temple as illegal.This disclosure by Zee News on terrorists getting training in Pakistan is very important because the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would hold its virtual meeting on Tuesday. A detailed report about Pakistan will also be presented in this meeting which would take a decision either to put Pakistan in the Blacklist or not.

This list is for those countries that promote terrorism. Pakistan is currently in its Gray List, but the decision to put it into the Black List will be taken in a meeting slated to take place in France in October. Pakistan remains on the Gray list since 2018.Although Pakistan has been stating that it has taken action against terrorist organizations, the exclusive report has exposed the true face of Pakistan before the world.

Courtesy ; Zee News