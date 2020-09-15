SSR CASE:- NCB found Hookah, ashtrays and medicines from Sushant’s farmhouse!!!

Uttarakhand:- Every day there are new revelations about this case, but the case is getting entangled instead of solving. The Narcotics Control Bureau has become active and is taking fast action after the drugs angle surfaced in the Sushant case. Now the Narcotics Control Bureau has recovered Hookah pots, medicines, ashtrays, and more as they conducted a raid at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pawana Lake farmhouse. SSR used to pay Rs 2.5 lakh per month as the rent for the place.

The late actor used to party with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddhart Pithani and more in this farmhouse. SSR and friends, several Bollywood celebs have partied at the place. The report also suggested that parties were hosted when SSR was battling depression and the late actor used to allegedly take steroids for it.