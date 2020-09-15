“Terrorists should be hanged” ; BJP Leader compares delhi riots to a terrorist attack!!!

New Delhi ; After the arrest of activist Umar Khalid in connection to the Delhi violence, BJP leader Kapil Mishra 14 congratulated the Delhi Police on their action, saying that people like Khalid, Tahir Hussain and Khalid Saifi among others had brought about a “planned massacre” and that “these terrorists and killers” should be hanged.Khalid had been named in several charge sheets and projected as the ‘conspirator’ of the riots. He came to Delhi from Kolkata back in August when he was arrested by Delhi Police for the first time.

In a video, uploaded on his Twitter, Mishra also named Safoora Zargar, Saifi in what he called the planning of an orchestrated massacre with an aim to kill people in mass numbers, and compared the violence in February in Delhi to a terrorist attack like 26/11.Mishra stated that there had been months of planning involved in the riots which resulted in people being killed and homes being burnt.

Also read:

‘Pocket-Sized Device to Trace Coronavirus’ to Curb the Spread of the Pandemic !!!

The Delhi Police had added the UAPA to the FIR related to northeast Delhi violence, which named Khalid, among others. In the FIR, the police had claimed that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.The FIR stated that Khalid had given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump, to spread propaganda at the international level about how minorities in India are being persecuted.