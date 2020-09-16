Army Jawan martyred and 2 personnels injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J&K..

SRINAGAR: An Army soldier was martyred and two others injuried after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam sector in Kupwara.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Nowgam sector of Kupwara in the morning by firing mortars and other weapons,” defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. He said a soldier was killed while two others sustained injuries. The injured jawans were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital and their condition is stable.

The soldier who attained martyrdom was identified as Army Gunner Bhupinder Singh of 17 Brigade, the Army sources said earlier. The Pakistani troops fired medium motor shells targeting the Indian forward posts at the LoC. Pakistan had violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch.

Pakistan has been violating the LoC ceasefire with impunity since the beginning of this year. At least 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 2,730 LoC ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far in 2020.