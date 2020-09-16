Indian Railway announces 40 ‘clone trains’ from September 21

The Indian Railway has announced that it will operate 20 pairs of clone trains from September 21. These trains will run on the routes where there is a long queue of waitlisted tickets or where there is high demand. The advance reservation period for these trains will be 10 days.

As per Indian Railway, the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be charged at the Humsafar Express rates, it will be at par with the Janshatabdi Express rates for the clone train between Lucknow and Delhi.

At present the Indian Railway operates, 310 special trains .