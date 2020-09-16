Lightning killed 28 people in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh!!!

PATNA: 28 people were killed in separate incidents of the lightning strike in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as rains lashed several parts of the country while most places in northern India experienced dry weather.Most parts of the country are likely to get rainfall over the next three to four days and there will be no significant change in the maximum and minimum temperatures.

There have been 75 percent less rainfall in September in the city so far, according to the Met department data. In Bihar, 15 people died in six districts after being struck by lightning. Gopalganj, Bhojpur, and Rohtas districts reported three deaths each, while two deaths each were reported from Saran, Kaimur, and Vaishali, officials said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the next of kin of those killed would be given Rs 4 lakh each.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday even as at least 13 people were killed due to lightning strikes at different places. Four people died in Ghazipur, three in Kaushambi, two each in Kushinagar and Chitrakoot, one each in Jaunpur and Chandauli, Relief commissioner Sanjay Goel said in a statement. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the concerned District Magistrates to provide Rs 4 lakh financial assistance to family members of those killed, he said.