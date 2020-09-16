Mahila Morcha to give self-defence training to women in the state

The women’s wing of BJP, Mahila Morcha has announced that it will provide self-defence training to women. The Mahila Morcha has announced that it will it will give self-defence training to the women of West Bengal, workshops for which will start on September 17.

Fifty women from each of the 23 districts of the state will be taught basic self-defence skills by trained experts in the workshops named ‘Uma’.

“We have chosen PM Modi’s birthday to officially flag off the programme, and September 17 also happens to be Mahalaya. The ground-level workshops will begin from October 2 with one day slotted for every district. Any woman can enroll. We speak for the safety of every single woman in the state, it is not for women of any particular party,” said Agnimitra Paul, the BJP Mohila Morcha president .