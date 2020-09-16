“Offered me ‘2 min roles & item numbers’ after sleeping with the Hero”; Kangana reacts to Thali comment from Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai ; Actor Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has chosen her own path in the film industry, and was served nothing on a platter. Kangana’s remarks come a day after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan questioned Kangana’s comments about the film industry being a ‘gutter’.

Kangana in a tweet wrote, “What thali (plate) is Jaya referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the thali with patriotic films, this is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours.”

कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं। https://t.co/lPo9X4hRZX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

“People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Jis thali mein khate hai usme ched karte hai. Galat baat hai (they bite the hand that feeds, it’s wrong).”Jaya Bachchan said.

Previously, Kangana had called the film industry a ‘gutter’ and stated that 99% of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs.Jaya’s comments came after Kangana’s sustained verbal attacks on a few powerful members of the film industry, whom she refers to as the ‘movie mafia’. Kangana said that the ‘movie mafia’ mistreats outsiders such as herself and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death incited this debate.