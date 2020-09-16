“Snake mask”: Uk man appeared on a bus wearing a snake as face mask!!! See pictures here…

Manchester:- Northwest England clarified the rules on face coverings after a bus passenger was spotted with a snake around his neck and mouth. A passenger was spotted on a bus bound for Manchester on Monday but fellow passengers initially believed he was wearing a colorful face covering. “At first I thought he had a really funky mask on, then he let it crawl around the handrails,” one witness was quoted as saying.

Man on bus in Manchester wearing snake as a face covering ? pic.twitter.com/w6UJznKH1w — Chris Chambers (@CapitalChambo) September 15, 2020

Photos of the man, dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans, showed what appeared to be a python swirled around his neck and face but he was not wearing a mask as required underneath. The use of face coverings is mandatory on public transport in Britain, to prevent the close-contact spread of the coronavirus. Some exceptions are allowed, such as for people with health conditions or young children. The UK government initially resisted the use of face masks in confined spaces such as shops as a preventative measure against the virus but changed its policy as the number of cases climbed.