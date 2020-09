The state government has slashed the rate of RT-PCR test at private labs. The Rajasthan state government has announced this. The rate of RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test at private labs has been slashed by Rs 1,000.

The government decided to slash the rate from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200 in view of drop in prices of testing kit, reagents, VTM kits and other consumables. The state also considered the rates of the test in other states.