Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

Sep 16, 2020, 05:23 pm IST

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has settled higher.

BSE Sensex closed higher by 258.50 points, or 0.66%, at 39,302.85. The NSE Nifty rose 82.75 points or 0.72% to close at 11,604.55. .The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1,416 shares rose and 1,315 shares have declined. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were M&M Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Infosys, L&T, Nestle, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, NTPC, sbi, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC and PowerGrid.

