1 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns

In a tragic incident, a person has lost his life and 50 others were injured as the bus they were travelling has overturned. The accident took place at Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

As per authorities, the double-decker bus that was on its way to Gorakhpur from Anand Vihar in Delhi has hit a culvert near Jogi Cote village under the Behtamaujawar police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district . . The accident occurred when the driver tried to overtake a truck.

The deceased has been identified as Jogi, a resident of Gorakhpur. There were around 80 passengers in the bus.